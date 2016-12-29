Today Sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 15. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 55. Light west southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. North wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

New Year’s Day Sunny, with a high near 40.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Monday A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.

Monday Night A chance of snow, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Tuesday A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 12.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0.