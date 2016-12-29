Sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 15. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 55. Light west southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. North wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 19.
New Year’s Day
Sunny, with a high near 40.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Monday
A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.
Monday Night
A chance of snow, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.
Tuesday
A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 12.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 10.