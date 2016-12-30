BLUE SPRINGS, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of a driver killed and another driver injured in a southeast Nebraska collision.

The Gage County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that 41-year-old Harry Hart III, of Lincoln, was killed Thursday afternoon when his car collided with an oncoming vehicle on U.S. Highway 77 just west of Blue Springs.

The driver of the other vehicle was identified as 63-year-old Lora Lee Stohs, of Marysville, Kansas. She was flown to a Lincoln hospital for treatment. A 12-year-old grandson with her was taken by ambulance to a Lincoln hospital, and another grandson was taken to a Beatrice hospital.