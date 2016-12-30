Lolita Beth Brinker, age 86 of North Platte, passed away on December 28, 2016 at Great Plains Health.

Lolita was born on December 2, 1930 in Alliance, NE to George and LaVerne (Nason) Ditsch. She grew up and graduated from Hay Springs High School and attended Chadron State College. On November 6, 1952 she was married to William “Bill” R. Brinker in Chadron, NE. The couple lived in several different places during their 40 plus years of marriage. To their union four children were born, William “Bill”, Teresa, Gary and Bruce. They moved to North Platte in 1983 where they retired. Lolita and bill enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with their children and grandchildren. Lolita lived the last 15 years with her sister, Kay Reid.

Lolita is survived by her children William “Bill” (Deb) Brinker of North Platte, Teresa (Curt) Bach of Chadron, Gary (Karen) Brinker of North Platte and Bruce (Vickie) Brinker of North Platte; 10 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 4 sisters Mae Hall, Duana Dugger, Suzie Spangler, and Kay Reid; as well as other extended family and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Bill; and brother Don Ditsch.

Memorials are suggested to Paws-itive Partners and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Cremation was chosen and private family services will be held at a later date. Adams and Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.