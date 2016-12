NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man killed in the crash of a pickup he was driving in Norfolk.

Norfolk police identified the man as 47-year-old Jason Hoffman, who lived in the northeast Nebraska city.

The accident occurred a little before 6:20 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the pickup ran off the roadway and onto a terrace, where it struck a tree. Police say Hoffman died later at a Norfolk hospital. An autopsy has been ordered.