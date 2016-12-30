Marjorie Ruth Frels, age 105, of Sutherland, NE passed away December 21, 2016 at the Sutherland Care Center.

Marjorie was born on June 14, 1911 in Garden County near Lisco, NE to Elzi and Flora (Powell) Wollam. She moved to Arkansas as a small child, returning to Stockville, NE in 1914. Marge married Jess Warner in 1927 and to this union six children were born, Opal, James, Merrill, Ronald, Patricia and Peggy. The family moved to the Hershey area. Jess passed away in 1947 and Marge moved to Sutherland in 1950. She married Clarence Frels in 1957. Marge loved bowling and she traveled all over the United States to bowling tournaments. She loved playing bridge and golfing, and was a worldwide traveler. Her big passion was dancing. Marge worked at the North Platte Canteen and was a gracious lady who was always smartly dressed. She was very patriotic, and nothing gave her greater pleasure than seeing the American flag waving in the air.

Marjorie is survived by her daughter Peggy (Don) Rotert; son James (Genie) Warner; 15 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; and 33 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Jess Warner and Clarence Frels; daughters Patricia Fitch and Opal Barkley; sons Merrill and Ronald Warner; five sisters and four brothers.

Memorials are suggested to the Sutherland United Methodist Church and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Cremation was chosen and memorial services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday January 4, 2017 at the Sutherland United Methodist Church with the Reverend Dr. Douglas Delp officiating. Inurnment will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens in North Platte. Adams and Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.