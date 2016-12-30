OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Omaha city attorney says Mayor Jean Stothert correctly followed city code and policy in selecting Dan Olsen as fire chief.

Firefighters’ union president Steve LeClair and mayoral candidate Heath Mello have criticized Stothert’s handling of the process. They accused Stothert of evading city ordinance in order to hire Olsen, whom she had appointed as interim chief in April.

Omaha City Attorney Paul Kratz says Stothert asked him Thursday to review the process that resulted in Olsen’s hiring, which was announced Wednesday.

Kratz says he looked at the city code, the firefighters’ union contract and Human Resources personnel policies. He also discussed the process with the Omaha human resources director and deputy city attorney.

Kratz concluded that the mayor followed appropriate procedures in hiring Olsen.