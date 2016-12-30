Virginia Dorothy Rector, age 90, of North Platte, NE, passed away at the Sutherland Care Center on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.

Virginia was born January 14, 1926, to James Paul and Eva Bertha Willeford Karis in North Platte where she grew up and graduated from North Platte High School.

Virginia was united in marriage to Edwin Melvin Rector, Jr. on April 16, 1944, in North Platte where they made their home and raised a family. They were married for nearly 46 years when Ed passed away in 1990. Virginia had worked at The Shepherd’s in her later years and always enjoyed her coworkers. She was also a member of the Episcopal Church of Our Savior.

Virginia was a loving, caring mother. She liked to read, sing and dance. But most of all, Virginia loved her family and spending time with them, especially her grandkids.

She is survived by her children, Thomas (Bonnie) Rector, Leslie (Mark) Johns and Lynne (Lynn) Frederick, all of North Platte; eight grandchildren, Michael (Brooke) Johns, Matthew (Gina) Johns, Mollie Johns, Chris Rector, Samone Greenhagen, Jennifer Cotton, John Rector and Jessie Rector; eight great-grandchildren; her brother, George (Annette) Karis, of Anderson, SC; sister, Louise Matson, of Lincoln, NE; as well as several nieces, nephews and other family.

Along with her husband, Ed, Virginia was preceded in death by their infant son, John Edwin; her parents, James and Eva Karis; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Edith Karis; granddaughter, Johna Jochum Morvant; great-grandkids, Peyton and Parker Rasmussen; and nephew, Joel Matson.

Cremation was chosen. Memorial Service will be 10 a.m., Monday, January 9, 2017, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore with Father Jeffrey Nelson officiating. Inurnment will follow in Fort McPherson National Cemetery. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.