LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man has been accused of beating a woman and leaving a print of his boot on her face.

42-year-old Curtis L. Bush was arrested early Friday and charged with third-degree domestic assault. Additional records were not available. A public telephone number for Curtis was not in service Saturday.

Lincoln police say they responded to a report after 1 a.m. Friday from a woman who says she fled Bush’s nearby apartment following an assault. The woman claims Bush punched her several times and pinned her to the floor. Bush is accused of stepping on the woman with a boot.

The newspaper reports an officer at the scene said the woman had marks on her face that were consistent with the report.