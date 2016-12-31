LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — One of Nebraska’s largest insurers is going strong 125 years after it was formed by a group of 22 farmers.

Farmers Mutual of Nebraska was launched in 1891 and for the first 107 years, it wrote policies only in the state. Today the company has since branched out into South Dakota. It is the largest insurer of farms in both states, and the largest Nebraska-based property insurer.

Mark Walz, chairman, president and CEO of the longtime insurer, says the company has weathered some challenges, including persistently low interest rates. A set of damaging hailstorms in May also led to the payout of $48 million in claims.

Still, the company continues to grow. Walz says the number of polices are up alongside revenue. It’s also added employees.