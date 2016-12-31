PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A 20-year-old man from eastern Nebraska faces a homicide charge in connection to a crash in October that killed a 19-year-old woman.

Elijah Helms, of Gretna, was taken into custody Friday in Sarpy County after a felony charge of motor vehicle homicide was filed in Dawson County. He also faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under suspension.

Public records do not list a telephone number for Helms, who has been released from a Papillion jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges in January.

Helms was the driver of a vehicle that crashed with another car on Oct. 29 on Interstate 80 near Lexington. Lexa Douglas, of Omaha, was a passenger in Helms’ vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Helms’ vehicle crossed the median and hit oncoming traffic. The crash injured four others, including Helms.