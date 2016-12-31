LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — More than a dozen new Nebraska laws will take effect at the start of 2017, including ones meant to help people who have been acquitted of crimes and help the widowed spouses of veterans.

The second phase of a gasoline tax increase is also set to take effect. Beginning Sunday, motorists will pay an additional 1.5 cents per gallon. The law passed in 2015 is gradually increasing the state’s fuel tax rate over four years.

Nebraska will seal criminal records in cases where a person is acquitted of charges or successfully completes a drug court program. Once the records are sealed, the person affected doesn’t have to disclose the old charges when applying for a job, a license, or to enroll in college.