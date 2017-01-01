LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials say a specialized water tank and the 8.1 million gallons of water it will hold will help keep some University of Nebraska-Lincoln buildings cooler during peak demand.

The $11.9 million tank is being built north of the landscape services building on the university’s City Campus. It’s expected to go online in spring 2018.

Officials say it will supply chilled water for six to eight hours during the hottest parts of each day and replenish itself overnight and on weekends, when energy demands are lower. Engineers say the goal is to cut down energy bills by an expected $850,000 to $900,000 annually.

The tank will function like a battery, holding the water for use in offsetting electricity costs during peak usage times.