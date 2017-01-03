North Platte Post

Nebraska Prep Basketball Scoreboard: 1/3/17

basketballBOYS BASKETBALL

Adams Central 39, Minden 35

Alma 76, Northern Valley, Kan. 73

Arcadia-Loup City 70, Fullerton 48

Auburn 44, Ashland-Greenwood 20

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 74, Cedar Bluffs 30

Battle Creek 66, Stanton 35

Beatrice 53, Norris 40

Centennial 59, Heartland 43

Columbus 68, Blair 51

Columbus Scotus 54, Boys Town 45

Cozad 46, Ord 44

Crete 51, Waverly 34

Dorchester 41, College View Academy 10

Dundy County-Stratton 51, Chase County 50

Elkhorn Valley 46, Wausa 32

Elmwood-Murdock 50, Syracuse 43

Elwood 78, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 33

Eustis-Farnam 59, Maywood-Hayes Center 43

Exeter/Milligan 40, Diller-Odell 18

Freeman 33, Southern 19

Friend 55, Tri County 43

Gibbon 61, Shelton 42

Giltner 76, Lawrence-Nelson 42

Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Grand Island Northwest 28

Hampton 48, Meridian 36

Hastings St. Cecilia 74, Sandy Creek 50

Hershey 44, Broken Bow 43

Hitchcock County 66, Southwest 62

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 64, Pender 34

Hyannis 64, Arthur County 43

Johnson-Brock 67, Sterling 36

Kearney 65, Fremont 38

Kenesaw 79, Axtell 45

Louisville 71, Plattsmouth 35

Marysville, Kan. 50, Falls City 45

Maxwell 71, McPherson County 35

Medicine Valley 66, South Loup 61

Mitchell 57, Bayard 41

Nebraska City Lourdes 53, Fremont Mills, Tabor, Iowa 46

North Bend Central 73, Clarkson/Leigh 39

North Central 53, St. Mary’s 51

Norton, Kan. 47, Cambridge 25

Oakland-Craig 64, Madison 25

Omaha Gross Catholic 41, Omaha Concordia 40

Parkview Christian 48, Mead 45

Pawnee City 49, Weeping Water 20

Pierce 59, Aquinas 54

Plainview 66, Clearwater/Orchard 49

Ponca 55, Crofton 40

Randolph 67, Homer 47

Riverside 69, Heartland Lutheran 39

Shelby/Rising City 59, McCool Junction 35

Spalding Academy 57, Elgin Public/Pope John 53

Superior 39, Silver Lake 29

Sutherland 49, Sandhills/Thedford 37

Sutton 68, Centura 48

Twin Loup 50, Palmer 39

Wahoo 54, Lincoln Lutheran 50

Walthill 73, Winside 37

Wayne 55, O’Neill 53

West Point-Beemer 47, Fort Calhoun 35

York 65, Gretna 54

Yutan 86, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 49

Omaha Metro Tournament
Consolation
Omaha Westside 58, Omaha Northwest 43

Semifinal
Papillion-LaVista 64, Bellevue West 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alma 43, Northern Valley, Kan. 37

Arcadia-Loup City 51, Fullerton 46

Arlington 72, Boys Town 28

Axtell 44, Kenesaw 29

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 78, Cedar Bluffs 14

Bloomfield 51, Creighton 30

Boyd County 67, Santee 52

Burwell 59, Ainsworth 32

Cambridge 38, Norton, Kan. 31

Centura 62, Sutton 46

Clearwater/Orchard 32, Plainview 23

Columbus 39, Blair 26

Columbus Scotus 58, St. Paul 53

Crofton 57, Ponca 54

David City 33, East Butler 31

Diller-Odell 46, Exeter/Milligan 44

Doniphan-Trumbull 56, Harvard 16

Dorchester 68, College View Academy 29

Dundy County-Stratton 45, Chase County 41

Elgin Public/Pope John 51, Spalding Academy 44

Elkhorn 42, Omaha Mercy 23

Elkhorn Valley 54, Wausa 41

Elmwood-Murdock 46, Syracuse 38

Elwood 38, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 24

Fort Calhoun 57, West Point-Beemer 43

Freeman 31, Southern 23

Friend 46, Tri County 24

Gibbon 49, Shelton 27

Hampton 63, Meridian 54

Hastings St. Cecilia 47, Sandy Creek 34

Hay Springs 39, Bennett County, S.D. 35

Heartland 42, Centennial 33

Hemingford 56, Crawford 12

Hershey 30, Broken Bow 25

Hitchcock County 51, Southwest 41

Homer 45, Randolph 32

Johnson-Brock 47, Sterling 31

Lawrence-Nelson 42, Giltner 35

Leyton 41, Banner County 35

Louisville 63, Plattsmouth 39

Madison 37, Schuyler 33

Marysville, Kan. 54, Falls City 38

Maxwell 46, McPherson County 28

Maywood-Hayes Center 43, Eustis-Farnam 41

Minden 41, Adams Central 40

Mitchell 68, Bayard 9

Nebraska City Lourdes 57, Fremont Mills, Tabor, Iowa 33

Norris 56, Beatrice 44

North Bend Central 46, Clarkson/Leigh 27

Omaha Roncalli 49, Tekamah-Herman 38

Omaha Skutt Catholic 65, Ralston 15

Ord 51, Cozad 21

Pawnee City 50, Weeping Water 47

Pierce 44, Aquinas 41

Pleasanton 54, Wilcox-Hildreth 37

Raymond Central 46, Douglas County West 30

Riverside 54, Heartland Lutheran 28

Sandhills/Thedford 66, Sutherland 36

Shelby/Rising City 54, McCool Junction 29

South Loup 52, Medicine Valley 22

South Sioux City 67, Sioux City, West, Iowa 34

Stanton 44, Battle Creek 36

Superior 61, Silver Lake 18

Twin Loup 51, Palmer 34

Twin River 50, Humphrey St. Francis 34

Wahoo 50, Lincoln Lutheran 36

Walthill 65, Winside 40

Waverly 40, Crete 33

Wayne 64, Lutheran High Northeast 37

Wilber-Clatonia 54, Fillmore Central 45

York 52, Gretna 44

Yutan 53, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 12

Omaha Metro Tournament
Consolation
Omaha Burke 68, Omaha South 45

Papillion-LaVista 53, Omaha Central 28

Semifinal
Omaha Westside 57, Millard North 38