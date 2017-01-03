BOYS BASKETBALL
Adams Central 39, Minden 35
Alma 76, Northern Valley, Kan. 73
Arcadia-Loup City 70, Fullerton 48
Auburn 44, Ashland-Greenwood 20
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 74, Cedar Bluffs 30
Battle Creek 66, Stanton 35
Beatrice 53, Norris 40
Centennial 59, Heartland 43
Columbus 68, Blair 51
Columbus Scotus 54, Boys Town 45
Cozad 46, Ord 44
Crete 51, Waverly 34
Dorchester 41, College View Academy 10
Dundy County-Stratton 51, Chase County 50
Elkhorn Valley 46, Wausa 32
Elmwood-Murdock 50, Syracuse 43
Elwood 78, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 33
Eustis-Farnam 59, Maywood-Hayes Center 43
Exeter/Milligan 40, Diller-Odell 18
Freeman 33, Southern 19
Friend 55, Tri County 43
Gibbon 61, Shelton 42
Giltner 76, Lawrence-Nelson 42
Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Grand Island Northwest 28
Hampton 48, Meridian 36
Hastings St. Cecilia 74, Sandy Creek 50
Hershey 44, Broken Bow 43
Hitchcock County 66, Southwest 62
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 64, Pender 34
Hyannis 64, Arthur County 43
Johnson-Brock 67, Sterling 36
Kearney 65, Fremont 38
Kenesaw 79, Axtell 45
Louisville 71, Plattsmouth 35
Marysville, Kan. 50, Falls City 45
Maxwell 71, McPherson County 35
Medicine Valley 66, South Loup 61
Mitchell 57, Bayard 41
Nebraska City Lourdes 53, Fremont Mills, Tabor, Iowa 46
North Bend Central 73, Clarkson/Leigh 39
North Central 53, St. Mary’s 51
Norton, Kan. 47, Cambridge 25
Oakland-Craig 64, Madison 25
Omaha Gross Catholic 41, Omaha Concordia 40
Parkview Christian 48, Mead 45
Pawnee City 49, Weeping Water 20
Pierce 59, Aquinas 54
Plainview 66, Clearwater/Orchard 49
Ponca 55, Crofton 40
Randolph 67, Homer 47
Riverside 69, Heartland Lutheran 39
Shelby/Rising City 59, McCool Junction 35
Spalding Academy 57, Elgin Public/Pope John 53
Superior 39, Silver Lake 29
Sutherland 49, Sandhills/Thedford 37
Sutton 68, Centura 48
Twin Loup 50, Palmer 39
Wahoo 54, Lincoln Lutheran 50
Walthill 73, Winside 37
Wayne 55, O’Neill 53
West Point-Beemer 47, Fort Calhoun 35
York 65, Gretna 54
Yutan 86, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 49
Omaha Metro Tournament
Consolation
Omaha Westside 58, Omaha Northwest 43
Semifinal
Papillion-LaVista 64, Bellevue West 44
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alma 43, Northern Valley, Kan. 37
Arcadia-Loup City 51, Fullerton 46
Arlington 72, Boys Town 28
Axtell 44, Kenesaw 29
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 78, Cedar Bluffs 14
Bloomfield 51, Creighton 30
Boyd County 67, Santee 52
Burwell 59, Ainsworth 32
Cambridge 38, Norton, Kan. 31
Centura 62, Sutton 46
Clearwater/Orchard 32, Plainview 23
Columbus 39, Blair 26
Columbus Scotus 58, St. Paul 53
Crofton 57, Ponca 54
David City 33, East Butler 31
Diller-Odell 46, Exeter/Milligan 44
Doniphan-Trumbull 56, Harvard 16
Dorchester 68, College View Academy 29
Dundy County-Stratton 45, Chase County 41
Elgin Public/Pope John 51, Spalding Academy 44
Elkhorn 42, Omaha Mercy 23
Elkhorn Valley 54, Wausa 41
Elmwood-Murdock 46, Syracuse 38
Elwood 38, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 24
Fort Calhoun 57, West Point-Beemer 43
Freeman 31, Southern 23
Friend 46, Tri County 24
Gibbon 49, Shelton 27
Hampton 63, Meridian 54
Hastings St. Cecilia 47, Sandy Creek 34
Hay Springs 39, Bennett County, S.D. 35
Heartland 42, Centennial 33
Hemingford 56, Crawford 12
Hershey 30, Broken Bow 25
Hitchcock County 51, Southwest 41
Homer 45, Randolph 32
Johnson-Brock 47, Sterling 31
Lawrence-Nelson 42, Giltner 35
Leyton 41, Banner County 35
Louisville 63, Plattsmouth 39
Madison 37, Schuyler 33
Marysville, Kan. 54, Falls City 38
Maxwell 46, McPherson County 28
Maywood-Hayes Center 43, Eustis-Farnam 41
Minden 41, Adams Central 40
Mitchell 68, Bayard 9
Nebraska City Lourdes 57, Fremont Mills, Tabor, Iowa 33
Norris 56, Beatrice 44
North Bend Central 46, Clarkson/Leigh 27
Omaha Roncalli 49, Tekamah-Herman 38
Omaha Skutt Catholic 65, Ralston 15
Ord 51, Cozad 21
Pawnee City 50, Weeping Water 47
Pierce 44, Aquinas 41
Pleasanton 54, Wilcox-Hildreth 37
Raymond Central 46, Douglas County West 30
Riverside 54, Heartland Lutheran 28
Sandhills/Thedford 66, Sutherland 36
Shelby/Rising City 54, McCool Junction 29
South Loup 52, Medicine Valley 22
South Sioux City 67, Sioux City, West, Iowa 34
Stanton 44, Battle Creek 36
Superior 61, Silver Lake 18
Twin Loup 51, Palmer 34
Twin River 50, Humphrey St. Francis 34
Wahoo 50, Lincoln Lutheran 36
Walthill 65, Winside 40
Waverly 40, Crete 33
Wayne 64, Lutheran High Northeast 37
Wilber-Clatonia 54, Fillmore Central 45
York 52, Gretna 44
Yutan 53, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 12
Omaha Metro Tournament
Consolation
Omaha Burke 68, Omaha South 45
Papillion-LaVista 53, Omaha Central 28
Semifinal
Omaha Westside 57, Millard North 38