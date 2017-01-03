Angeline ‘Angie’ Milroy, age 79, of North Platte, NE, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 2, 2017, at Great Plains Health.

Angie was born on the first of July in 1937, to Gust and Alice Karubas Blackos in North Platte where she grew up and was a fun loving fire cracker who loved the sun! She graduated from North Platte High School with the Class of 1955.

Angie married in 1955 and had three awesome children. After her kids were grown and she had a few fun adventures in the workforce, she returned to school in the ’80’s to complete her cosmetology license. Here she found her calling while helping people match their inner beauty with their outer beauty. Angie loved her clients and refused to retire because they needed her.

During the 1980’s Angie also reconnected with Don Milroy, her best friend and the love of her life. The two were married in 1990 and spent their time working, playing and traveling together.

Angie was a kind and loving person who was always positive. She never met a stranger and made friends from sea to sea. Her passion for life is matched by few. She will be missed by all who knew her, although Angie would always say, “Don’t worry, be happy. It will all work out.”

She leaves behind her best friend and husband, Don, and daughter, Rebecca (Trent) Barrett, all of North Platte; sons, Randy Pittman (Loretta Englishbee), of Anchorage, AK, Dennis (Shelly) Pittman, of Topeka, KS, Scott (Tammy) Milroy, of Arvada, CO, and Casey Milroy (Jenna), of Aurora, CO; 11 grandchildren, Audri (Joe) Pelton-Johnson, Jake Pelton, Crystal Braddock, Abra Pittman (Isaac), Noah (Shaniah) Pittman, Cody Pittman, Kearstin Lester, Karli Lester, Tyler Milroy, Dylan Milroy and Casey Milroy; great-granddaughter, Alexandra Thompson; her two furry kids, Gizmo and Murphy; as well as other family and her many friends.

Angie was preceded in death by her father, Gust Blackos; and her mother and stepfather, Alice and Cliff McPherson.

Cremation was chosen. Memorial Service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2017, at the Episcopal Church of Our Savior with Father Jeffrey Nelson officiating. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to Fur the Love of Paws or the Episcopal Church of Our Savior.