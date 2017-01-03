Brenda Lynn Schroeder, 40, of Lincoln, formerly of North Platte, passed away December 31, 2016 in Lincoln.

Brenda was born January 29, 1976 in North Platte to William E. and Mildred J. “Jeannie” (Roberson) Leeper. She graduated from Maywood High School in 1994, and attended Mid Plains Community College before hiring on to the Union Pacific Railroad in 1999. Brenda was currently working as an engineer for UPRR.

Brenda was an avid Husker fan and enjoyed their games. She also enjoyed hunting, and spending time with her niece and nephew, Emma and Jackson, special friend, Makenna, as well as friends and family. Brenda formed the Chris Jurgens Memorial Softball Tournament in North Platte in memory of her great uncle.

Survivors include her parents, Jeannie and Dennis Greenwood of Wellfleet and Bill and Deb Leeper of Aurora, CO; brothers, Brent Leeper of North Platte, and Beau Greenwood of Wellfleet; sisters, Kerrin Greenwood of North Platte and Samantha Leeper; niece, Emma Joy; nephew, Jackson; grandmother, Frannie Greenwood of Wellfleet; special aunt Judy Hovland of Wellfleet; special friend, MaKenna Snider of North Platte; and numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bert and Alice Roberson, Marvin Greenwood, Sarah Leeper, and Ed and Dorothy Leeper; uncles, Robbie, Tom, Jack Roberson and Joe Leeper; infant sister, Michelle Leeper; and many other family members.

Memorials may be made in her name and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com.

Services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2017 at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with Pastor Robin Storer officiating. Casual attire is requested. Burial will be in the Wellfleet Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2017 with the family receiving friends 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.