LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers will kick off their 2017 session facing some major issues, including a push for tax reforms and a nearly $900 million budget shortfall.

The session that begins Wednesday is likely to include debates over income, sales and property taxes. Gov. Pete Ricketts has said he believes the state can reduce income and property taxes and balance the budget. He also hopes to build on his efforts to slow state spending growth.

Ricketts and lawmakers have promised additional steps to address staffing shortages in the Department of Correctional Services.

Additionally, 17 of Nebraska’s 49 state senators are newly elected. The shake-up due to term limits and incumbents who were defeated could set a new tone in the officially nonpartisan, one-house Legislature.