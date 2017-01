Clarence G. “Casey” Jackson, age 91 of North Platte, died December 29, 2016 at Great Plains Health. A memorial gathering will be 2:00 pm Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Cremation was chosen. Online condolences may be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com. Those wishing to sign the memorial book may do so from 9am to 5 pm Monday through Friday. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in care of arrangements.