James Gordon Snyder was born on Oct. 23, 1937, in North Platte, NE to Miles William & Hollis Elisabeth (Blackstone) Snyder. He passed away on Jan. 1, 2017, at home, surrounded by his family, who had been his caregivers the last few months. He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Brandon Lee Blake; mother and father-in-law, Wayne and Eva (Bassett) Connell. He is survived by his wife of nearly 58 years, Kathryn Joyce (Connell) Snyder; three daughters, Janelle (Kim) Blake, Jill McNutt, Jacquie (Mark) Glaubitz; three granddaughters, Micki Schmidt, Megan Krein (Casey Renner), and Margo (Frank) Morton; three grandsons, Arlis (Andrea) Blake, Nathan McNutt, Nicholas Gifford; six great grandsons, Zachary Schmidt, Brandon Blake, Ethan Schmidt, Kaden Blake, Wyatt Krein and Lincoln Renner, brother, Jerry (Carolyn) Snyder, sister, Jean (Gary) Kemp, numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Jim spent his life on the Ten Bar Ranch which was his heritage and his home for his entire life. Besides ranching, he spent many hours restoring collectible Dodge pickups and vintage tractors.

Jim collected pickups, making his last purchase just two weeks ago. He had a full-time job, just making sure they all stayed driven. He was an excellent mechanic, often troubleshooting problems over the phone.

Jim was a great historian and master storyteller, often getting the giggles in the telling. He enjoyed airshows, car shows, parades and working puzzles of all kinds.

Jim’s passion was flying, holding his pilot’s license for over 50 years. He started early, flying with Miles in the Taylorcraft the 11 miles to school before they had a highway. Many hours were also spent checking on cattle and wells, buzzing coyotes, and cutting holes in the sky. He attended first grade in Sutherland and thereafter school in Tryon, graduating with the class of “55”.

Jim purchased his only plane in 1963, a Cessna 170B, 3584 Charlie. He was most often accompanied by Joyce, his wife, co-pilot and navigator. Jim and Joyce visited 49 states, 8 Canadian provinces, the Arctic Circle and the Bahamas.

Jim attended his first Cessna 170 convention in West Memphis, TN, in 1975. Jim and Joyce enjoyed many conventions, collecting many friends along the way.

The air is smooth, all runways are open, and the pattern is clear.

So long, Jim

Online condolences may be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com. A memorial has been established in his memory. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Ringgold Free Methodist Church with the Rev. James Paine officiating. Burial will be at the Eclipse Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in care of arrangements.