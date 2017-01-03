OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Residents just south of Omaha are concerned that a highway project from Bellevue to Plattsmouth will create long-lasting issues.

The Highway 75 construction involves bridge and pavement work to create a four-lane expressway and realign several roads to provide access to new interchanges.

Residents in neighborhoods south of Omaha have had two entry points from the highway for years. But the intersections will be closed, and a single access road being built to the north will become the only way in and out of the area.

Resident Sarah Hirz says she’s worried about access to the neighborhoods, particularly for first responders and snow removal.

Nebraska Department of Roads spokeswoman Vicki Kramer says the department and Sarpy County will provide emergency access through a locked gate.