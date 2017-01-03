Today Partly sunny, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -4. North northwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of snow after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -7. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight.

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 16. Wind chill values as low as -4. East northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -12. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 17. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 23.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.