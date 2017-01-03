Partly sunny, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -4. North northwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of snow after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -7. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight.
Wednesday
A 40 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 16. Wind chill values as low as -4. East northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -12. Northwest wind around 7 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 17. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 1.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 23.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 1.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.