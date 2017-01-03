Sherlyn Kay “Sheri” Bartholomew Hasbrouck, age 65, of North Platte passed away January 1, 2017 at her home. Sheri was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in North Platte, NE to Homer and Ruth (Cheever) Bartholomew.

Sheri was married to Rod Hasbrouck on November 9, 1977. Rod was in the Marine Corps and in turn they traveled around quite a bit. Sheri lived in the Carolinas for many years. She ended up coming back to North Platte to be near family. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and wanted more time with them. She will be remembered as a very loving and giving soul, who would share whatever she had, except her pepsi!

Survivors include her daughters, Angela (Collin) O’Connell of Norfolk, and Keri (Cody) Allen of North Platte; sons, Tony (Tammy Castor) Eckhoff of North Platte, Richie (Amanda) Tannerhill, and R.J. (Emily Rector) Hasbrouck; 19 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jody, Shirley, and Jan; brothers, Homer and Mikey Ray; several nieces, nephews, family members, and friends; and her best friend Maggie May.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Beverly; brother, Dale; infant son, little Kent; and a great-granddaughter, Alana McKenzie.

Memorials may be made to the North Platte Animal Shelter and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com.

Family led memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 6, 2017 at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Ryan Alexander officiating. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. today at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Cremation will follow and her ashes will be scattered back in the Carolinas. Adams and Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.