North Platte – The Omaha World Herald recently named three North Platte Community College Lady Knights volleyball players, Megan Chintala, Jessica Lovitt, and Josie Palmer, as honorable mention to their All-Nebraska Two-Year College team for the 2016 volleyball season.

The team consists of players from both Division I and Division II two-year colleges from the state of Nebraska including: Central Community College, McCook Community College, NPCC, Northeast Community College, Southeast Community College, and Western Nebraska Community College.

Chintala, a sophomore from Fleming, Colo., played Libero for the Lady Knights the past two seasons. Chintala led the Lady Knights in defensive digs with 575 digs this season. In her career at NPCC, Chintala had 1263 defensive digs, which is seventh on the NPCC all-time list for most digs in a career.

Lovitt, a sophomore from Mullen, played middle blocker for the Lady Knights. Lovitt led the Lady Knights in kills (271), service aces (33) and blocks (43). Lovitt is 12th on the NPCC all-time list in blocks with 235 total blocks.

Palmer, a sophomore from Brady, played right side for the Lady Knights. Palme led the Lady Knights in kill efficiency at .195, was second on the team in kills with 268. Palmer also had 34 blocks on the season.

All three players were named to the All-Region IX Division II team and the All-Region IX Division II Tournament team.