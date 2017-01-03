BRIDGEPORT, Neb. (AP) — The trial of a man accused of stuffing a Colorado man’s body into a barrel after killing him in 2015 won’t be moved to another location.

Morrill County District Court judge Leo Dobrovolny ruled Tuesday that 25-year-old Zachary Mueller’s trial would be held in Bridgeport.

Lawyers for both sides started narrowing down a pool of 120 potential jurors on Tuesday. Opening arguments could be held as soon as Wednesday.

Mueller has pleaded not guilty to killing 33-year-old Pedro Dominguez of Greeley, Colorado.

A farmer found the barrel with Dominguez’ body inside near Bayard, Nebraska, on December 4, 2015. Authorities said Dominguez had been shot in the back of the head.