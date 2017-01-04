GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man who has been in prison for more than 39 years could now have a chance at parole after being resentenced.

Bernard Schaeffer was sentenced Tuesday to 70-to-90 years in prison for first-degree murder.

The 56-year-old had previously been sentenced to life in prison for the 1977 killing of Donald Beery Jr. of Grand Island.

Schaeffer was resentenced because of a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that said juvenile killers couldn’t be sentenced to automatic life terms without parole.

Schaeffer told the judge he regretted killing Beery.

Before Schaeffer could be eligible for release, he will have to serve sentences for three unrelated offenses committed since he has been in prison. Those total between 13 and 42 years.