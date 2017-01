David Herschel White, 58, of North Platte, died Dec. 29, 2016, at his home in North Platte. Cremation was chosen. A gathering of family and friends will be from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, at his sister, Cheryl’s, 2602 W. First St. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.