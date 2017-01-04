O’NEILL, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a driver died after her pickup crashed on an icy highway in northern Nebraska.

The accident occurred around 4:15 p.m. Monday, about 2 miles southeast of O’Neill. The Holt County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Kami Sholes was westbound on U.S. Highway 20 when her pickup ran onto ice as she rounded a curve and struck a guardrail on the Elkhorn River Bridge. She was ejected as her truck rolled several times.

The Sheriff’s Office says Sholes was taken to an O’Neill hospital and then transferred to a Sioux City, Iowa, hospital, where she died. She was a resident of Inman.