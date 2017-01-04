Gary R. Cooper, 73, of North Platte, passed away December 13, 2016 at the Denver Hospice inpatient Care Center in Denver, CO.

Gary was born February 17, 1943 in East Alton, IL to Ralph and Lucille (Ford) Cooper. He graduated from Wood River, Illinois High School in 1961, attended and graduated from Fort Hays University in 1965, and went on to receive his Masters Degree also from Fort Hays. In May of 1965 he married Kay Dutton in Hutchinson, Kansas. The two moved to North Platte where Gary took a teaching job in Physical Education. He began the gymnastics program at North Platte High School and had been the head coach for both the boys and girls program until the program ended. Gary also coached the long jump and pole vault in track, and was also the tennis coach at one time. He retired in 2005 with the most tenure and was proud to be the ribbon cutter for the new high school.

Gary was an energetic and caring person who loved his family and his students. His hobbies included goose and turkey hunting, fishing with Kay, and skiing. He and Kay enjoyed dancing and that was a big part of their lives. Gary played baseball and softball until his late 60’s, and enjoyed Legion Baseball where he was a proud supporter. Family and friends were special to him and spending time with them was always important, especially visiting his family in Illinois. He was a man who always had a smile on his face and was proud and happy to be the father of his son, Ryan.

Survivors include his wife, Kay of North Platte; son, Ryan (Bobbi) Cooper of Parker, CO; granddaughter, Charlee Rayn; nieces, Starla (Chris) Klaffer, of Warrenton, Missouri, and Debbie (Steve) Brazier of East Alton, Illinois; mother-in-law, Frances Nichols of Hutchinson, Kansas; brother-in-law, Steve (Julia) Dutton of Rockport, Texas; sister-in-law, Jo Ann Dutton of Los Angeles, California; several other nieces, nephews; and great-nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harold (Shirley) Cooper; and father-in-law, Bill Dutton.

In lieu of flowers a memorial may be made in his name for future designation. Online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 5:00 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2017 at the Quality Inn and Suites. A reception will follow. Cremation was chosen and inurnment will be held at a later date in Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to sign a register book may do so 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2016 at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.