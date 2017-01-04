Jasper Zoh Reynolds, 14 months old, passed away December 24, 2016 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. He was born October 20, 2015 to Trill Reynolds and Danielle Lee at David City, Nebraska. He is survived by his parents; a sister, Phoenix Reynolds; grandmothers, Jodi Matthews and Jaime Newton; uncle, Zachary Matthews; and aunts, Heather and Amber Speck. He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Ronald Speck and a great-grandmother, Marcia Speck.

Online condolences may be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2016 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Chaplain Brenda K. Lee officiating. Burial will be at the North Platte Cemetery. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in care of arrangements.