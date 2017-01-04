Laura Mae (McIntosh) Graves, age 41 of North Platte, left her place here on earth December 31, 2016 with family and loved ones by her side at the University of Colorado in Aurora, CO.

Laura was born on June 2, 1975 in North Platte to Frances McIntosh. She moved with her family to Aurora, CO, Evanston, WY, Salt Lake City, UT and Denver, CO, but eventually planted her roots back in Nebraska. She attended school in North Platte and received her GED. She was united in marriage to Curtis D. Graves on January 30, 1997 and to this union 2 children were born, Breonna Rae and Curtis Daniel Jr. In 2009 they were blessed with their special son Tristen Tyrael Graves. Laura’s passions in life were her children, for whom she only wanted the best of everything. She cared for the elderly and worked as a CNA before becoming a stay-at-home mom. She enjoyed playing with and caring for her children and nieces and nephews, Tre’sha, Mya, Tayi, CeAnn, Millie, Lincoln, Dasyn, Elijah and Queyontae. She truly cherished making memories to last a life time.

Laura is survived by her mother Frances McIntosh; step-father Willie Purvis; husband Curtis Graves; children Breonna (Tristen Houlden) Graves, Curtis Daniel Graves, Jr., and Tristen Tyrael Graves; her siblings Anthony (Amber) McIntosh, Stevie (Nikki Woodward) McIntosh and Willie E. Purvis III; many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles, and cousins; as well as special friends Randisa Purvis, Sherleen and Randy Smith, and CeCillia Childers.

She was preceded in death by her biological father Larry Jones; maternal grandparents Marvin McIntosh and Elvira Clark Blackledge; paternal grandparents Ray Graves and Sharon Graves; aunts Linda McIntosh, Kathryn Wiegel, Doris Snow; uncle Simon Martinez; cousin Travis Martinez; unborn Baby Graves; and her pet pomeranian Jazzy.

Memorials are suggested in her name. A celebration of Laura's life will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday January 7, 2017 at the Salvation Army Church, 1020 North Adams, with Captain Tony Bowers and Breanne Bowers officiating. A continued celebration and the sharing of cherished memories will be held in the gymnasium immediately following.