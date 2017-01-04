LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say officers have arrested a man suspected of setting a fire at a Lincoln veterinary center.

Investigators also are checking into whether the man was involved in several other arsons in the north Lincoln neighborhood.

The 43-year-old was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of arson and burglary at Pet Care Center in the Belmont area. Online court records don’t show that he’s been formally charged yet. No staffers or animals were injured by the pet center fire set Sunday evening.

Authorities say the five other fires under investigation include two at Belmont Baptist Church on Oct. 3 — one early in the morning and another late that night.