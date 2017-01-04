Mary Jane Anderson, age 84, of North Platte, beloved mother, devoted wife, child of God and friend to all, passed away on Jan. 2, 2017, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on February 1, 1932, in Milan, Missouri, to Othel Thomas (Pete) and Goldie Helen Forrester. Mary moved with the family to North Platte, NE in 1940, and married Ralph W. Anderson on February 16, 1951. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ralph W. Anderson; three children, Michael (Laurie) Anderson of Toivola, Minnesota, Susan (Steve) Schmit of North Platte and Mitchell (Kelly) Anderson of Spokane, Washington; brothers, Othel Thomas Forrester, Jr. (Barb) of McAllen, TX, Robert Forrester of North Platte; sisters, Peggy Ward of Clive, IA, Phyllis (Larry) Randsdell of Omaha, NE; 9 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Joeann ten Bensel; and a brother, Rex Forrester.

Mary was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in North Platte, and cherished her church family. She lived her life with the attitude that everyone else came first, and it was not about her. At the end of her life, she announced that she was prayed up at the foot of the cross and ready to go when the Lord called her home. She worked many years in retail sales at JC Penny’s, making lifelong friends there. Even after her retirement, she looked forward to the Penny’s luncheons. Mary was very creative, and she made beautiful quilts for new babies in the family, and for old family friends. Everyone who visited Mary knew her knack for making cookies and baked goods. You could always count on cookies at Mary’s house. She enjoyed caring for her long time feathered friend, Pade, quilting, walking, flower gardening, and family time.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff and admiration of Great Plains Health, and North Platte Care facility for caring for Mary with such compassion at the end of her life. Your kindness is deeply appreciated.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2017 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church. An inurnment will be at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established in her memory. Online condolences may be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in care of arrangements.