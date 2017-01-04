Meagan Schroeder, 31, of North Platte passed away Dec. 31, 2016. She was born August 30, 1985 at North Platte. She graduated from North Platte High School in 2004. She later received her Associate Degree in Arts from Mid Plains Community College and was to receive her Bachelors of Science in Human Resources from Bellevue University.

She was united in marriage to Justin Herrick in 2007 and later divorced but remained good friends. Meagan had been employed at the Cedar Bowl, Larry’s Glass and most recently for the Department of Corrections in Lincoln. She loved concerts, music and her children were her life.

She is survived by her parents, Laurie (Doug) Streeter, Rick (Shannon) Schroeder and Dan (Becky) Dunbar; her children, Rylee, Kyen, and Tysean; her siblings, Kaylen and Logan Streeter, Jasi (Ryan) Quick and Cole (Jessica) Weedman; her boyfriend, Cameron Harris and his daughter, Rose; grandparents, Jerry and Donna Johnson and Ray and Judy Streeter; Aunt and Uncles, Dodie Johnson, Todd (Donna) Streeter, Mike (Shannon) Streeter, and Wendy (Tom) Grachek, a special friend, Maygin Reynolds; and special family friends, Mark and Deb Harris, Charity Farley and son Fisher, and numerous other family and friends.

Meagan was preceded in death by her grandfather, Cleo Schroeder.

Online condolences may be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has established for Meagan’s children’s education. Services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2017 at First Assembly of God Church with the Rev. Gary Goodwin officiating. Burial at the McCain Cemetery, southeast of Stapleton. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in care of arrangements.