Today Snow likely, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 15. Wind chill values as low as -6. East wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around -1. Wind chill values as low as -11. Northeast wind around 7 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Thursday Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 10. Wind chill values as low as -14. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around -7. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 25.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.