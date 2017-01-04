Snow likely, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 15. Wind chill values as low as -6. East wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Tonight
Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around -1. Wind chill values as low as -11. Northeast wind around 7 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Thursday
Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 10. Wind chill values as low as -14. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around -7. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -1.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 25.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 32.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.