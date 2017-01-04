North Platte – The North Platte Community College Knights basketball team will host the Western Nebraska Community College Cougars on Friday, January 6 at the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium, in a Region IX South Sub-region matchup.

The Knights come into the contest with an overall record of 8-2 and 0-2 in the South Sub-region. The Knights are averaging 94.8 points per game and allowing 69.0 ppg.

Diontae Champion leads four Knights who are averaging in double figures with 16.9 ppg. Mike Amius is second, averaging 14.9 ppg. Godfrey Rolle is averaging 11.9 ppg and Samuel Kearns is averaging 10 ppg.

Amius leads the Knights in rebounding at 6.5 rebounds per game.

The Cougars are 9-5 overall and 2-1 in the South Sub-region. They are on a five game winning streak. The Cougars are averaging 73.6 ppg led by Djordje Dimitrijevic at 13.5 ppg. Vinnie Shahid is averaging 12.9 ppg and Michael Connor Jr. is averaging 10 points per game.

The Cougars allow 62.9 ppg.

Jeremy Ruffin leads the Cougars in rebounding at 6.8 rpg.

Tip-off is set for 7 pm. There will be no radio broadcast but will be video livestreamed at www.npccknights.com.