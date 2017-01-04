Adams and Cooley Rat Pack Jazz will take their audience on a nostalgic trip to the past with music from “The Golden Era of Song” in a matinee performance presented by the North Platte Concert Association at 2 p.m. on Jan. 8 at the Neville Center for the Performing Arts, Fifth and Bailey streets.

Sponsors of this concert are Dr. Chris and Julie Johng, and Michael and Julie Jacobson.

Johnny Adams, vocalist, and Ron Cooley, guitar, have worked together musically for many years, though they have known each other even longer, growing up in the same neighborhood in Omaha. Both are versatile musicians who are songwriters and have worked with Chip Davis and Mannheim Steam Roller for many years.

They will be joined by upright bassist Andy Hall, saxophonist Dennis Strawn and percussionist Carlos Figueroa.

The combo will play music made famous by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Tony Bennett and Nat King Cole.

Rat Pack Jazz is well known throughout eastern Nebraska and the Midwest. A member of the Butler County Arts Council praised Rat Pack Jazz for their talent, professionalism and rapport with the audience. Other organizations have also been very complimentary of the ensemble’s concerts.

Admission is with membership in the North Platte Concert Association. Memberships are available by contacting Pat Hoban, 1412 W. Fourth St., at 308-534-4699. The cost of season memberships is $50 for adults, $100 for families (parents or guardians with minor children) and $15 for students.