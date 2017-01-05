FAIRBURY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Hebron woman was killed when the van she was driving collided with a semitrailer in southeast Nebraska.

The accident occurred just before 2:50 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 136 between Gilead and Fairbury. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the eastbound van crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the westbound big rig.

The van driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office identified her as 20-year-old Samantha Hoffman. The truck driver was identified as 61-year-old Fritz Tridle, of Ogallala, who wasn’t injured.