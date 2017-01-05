Areas of blowing snow between noon and 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 11. Wind chill values as low as -14. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around -10. Wind chill values as low as -23. West wind around 6 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -23. West wind 5 to 9 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -5. West northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 23.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 33.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 45.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 18.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.