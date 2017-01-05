Patricia J. Dancer, age 87, of North Platte, NE, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at Great Plains Health.

Pat was born January 1, 1930, to Frank and Gladys Murry at Brady, NE. While growing up in Brady she helped out on the farm and attended school. On May 9, 1953, Pat was united in marriage to Roy Elijah Dancer in North Platte. They settled in North Platte where they raised a family and Pat went to beauty school. Pat and Roy had been married for over 58 years when he passed away in 2011.

Pat was a member of the Flat Lander Car Club and liked going to antique car parades as well as all parades. She also enjoyed being outside, gardening and taking care of her flowers. Pat especially loved her family and her animals.

She is survived by her children, John (Lori) Dancer, Mary (David) Bratton and Joyce Reynolds, all of North Platte; five grandchildren, Dakota Dancer, Addie Dancer, Arthur Reynolds, Jed Cooksley and Becky (Ron) Tridle; five great-grandchildren, Connor and Carson Cooksley and Brooke, Ashton and Hunter Tridle; as well as many nieces, nephews and other family.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; daughter, Betty Cooksley; brother, Paul Murry; sister, Joyce McClellen; and son-in-law, Donald Reynolds.

Cremation was chosen and at Pat’s wishes, there will be no service. Condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to Fur the Love of Paws.