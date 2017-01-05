SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — A 64-year-old Scottsbluff man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in an apartment earlier this week.

Lucio P. Munoz was arrested Wednesday in Bradley, Illinois, after he was charged on suspicion of first-degree murder in an arrest warrant.

The body of 48-year-old Melissa May was found Tuesday morning after officers went to check on her welfare.

Authorities say they believe Munoz used a knife to kill May on Dec. 30.

Munoz is being held in lieu of $2 million bond.