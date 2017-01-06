Daniel Eugene Lindsay “Pappy”, age 62, of North Platte, NE, died Monday, December 12, 2016, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln, NE.

Dan was born December 5, 1954, to John Edward and Opal Narice Mooney Lindsay at Boise, ID. He grew up in Montana and Stapleton, NE, graduating from Stapleton High School in 1974. Dan then joined the U.S. Navy and served until 1976 when he was discharged with a disability. He then moved to North Platte where he was employed by the City of North Platte Parks Department. Dan later worked for Pappa’s Standard Station and Huebner’s Nursery before enrolling at Mid-Plains Community College Vo-Tech in the ’80’s.

Dan was married to Michelle Rother in 1986 and they later divorced. In 2010 Dan was united in marriage to Brenda K. Ruhaak.

He was a member of the V.F.W. Post #1504 and the American Veteran’s Motorcycle Club (A.V.M.C.) where he also served as National Treasurer. He enjoyed camping and fishing and loved bowling; he had bowled on a league for many years. Dan especially loved his grandkids as well as his dogs and cats.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda; daughter, Jennifer Jackson; and sister, Mary (Tim) Axthelm, all of North Platte; son, Cameron (Kaci) Lindsay, of North Platte, and his mother, Michelle Rother-Lindsay, of Grand Island, NE; five grandchildren, Kohltyn, Hunter, Ethan, Jacksyn and Jamisyn; two nephews, Jason (Sharon) Axthelm and Brad (Sarah) Axthelm; in-laws, Willard Ruhaak, of North Platte, Bev Ruhaak, of New Castle, WY, and Bryce and Betty Rother, of Grand Island; as well as other family and his A.V.M.C. brothers.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, John and Opal; and niece, Donnie Farr.

Cremation was chosen. Memorial Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2017, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Inurnment with military honors will follow in Fort McPherson National Cemetery. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, January 12, 2017, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore which is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to the Wounded Warriors Project or the Disabled American Veterans (D.A.V.).