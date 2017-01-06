Joseph Sheldon Mecomber, age 62 of North Platte, passed away Friday January 6, 2017 at Park Place Nursing Home in Grand Island.

Joe was born on December 7, 1954 in North Platte to James E. and Jeane E. (O’Rourke) Mecomber. He graduated from North Platte High School in 1973 and attended college at NP Junior College and then Kearney State College. He married Jane C. Pinkerton on December 19, 1977. The couple lived in North Platte where Joe worked for the State of Nebraska Roads Department for 20 years. He then worked at Cabelas as a product specialist for 10 years. He was a soldier in the National Guard, receiving the Outstanding Soldier award. At age 17 he was pinned between a truck and a house and lived to tell about it! He loved the mountain man lifestyle, was Santa Clause at holiday gatherings since he was college age, and he enjoyed his cats through the years. His family was the center of his life and he was very proud of them and would do anything for them. He was always willing to help anyone and everyone.

Joe is survived by his wife Jane of North Platte; daughter Jana (Sam) Sickler of Kearney; mother Jeane (Dale) Cook of North Platte; siblings Judy (Randy) Nichelson of North Platte, John (Krystal) Mecomber of Hastings, Jeff (LeAnn) Mecomber of Pueblo, CO, Jacquie (Bryan) Yenni of North Platte; Janet (Mike) Gaudreault of Lincoln; brother-in-law Dwight (Norma) Pinkerton of North Platte; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father James E. Mecomber; and grandparents Mary O’Rourke Firebaugh, and Henrietta and Sheldon Mecomber.

Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army or St. Jude Children’s Hospital and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday January 11, 2017 at Harvest Christian Fellowship church with Pastor Job Vigil officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday January 9th and Tuesday January 10th, with family receiving friends Tuesday from 6:00 until 8:00 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.