Nebraska Prep Basketball Scoreboard: 1/6/17

basketballBOYS BASKETBALL

Adams Central 57, Lexington 50

Amherst 74, Overton 69

Ansley-Litchfield 56, Palmer 46

Aurora 75, Fairbury 51

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 65, Tekamah-Herman 30

Bayard 60, Potter-Dix 29

Beatrice 78, Seward 67

Bishop Neumann 82, Boys Town 43

Blair 66, Nebraska City 46

Blue Hill 63, Silver Lake 40

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 71, Giltner 52

Cambridge 55, Southwest 44

Centennial 44, Sutton 41

Cody-Kilgore 47, North Central 45

Columbus 57, Fremont 53

Cozad 52, Ogallala 50

Cross County 75, Fullerton 35

CWC 52, Spalding Academy 47

Deshler 67, Shelton 30

Elkhorn 71, Plattsmouth 29

Elkhorn South 58, Bennington 39

Elmwood-Murdock 79, Johnson County Central 42

Elwood 63, Maxwell 55

Exeter/Milligan 68, Shelby/Rising City 59

Freeman 55, Pawnee City 31

Gothenburg 62, Chadron 42

Grand Island 61, Lincoln High 52

Grand Island Northwest 46, Columbus Lakeview 40

Gretna 78, Platteview 51

Harvard 56, Red Cloud 15

Hemingford 66, Minatare 13

Howells/Dodge 49, Humphrey St. Francis 46

Kearney 68, North Platte 35

Kearney Catholic 50, Grand Island Central Catholic 36

Kenesaw 53, Wilcox-Hildreth 28

Lawrence-Nelson 61, Friend 55

Lewiston 35, Cedar Bluffs 30

Lincoln East 63, Lincoln Southeast 61, OT

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 55, North Bend Central 45

Louisville 75, Palmyra 39

McCook 42, Hershey 41

McCool Junction 56, Meridian 26

Mead 54, Yutan 43

Medicine Valley 51, Arapahoe 50

Milford 72, Malcolm 39

Minden 48, Ainsworth 38

Mullen 67, Sandhills/Thedford 40

Nebraska Christian 46, Central Valley 36

Nebraska City Lourdes 44, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 27

Neligh-Oakdale 80, Plainview 34

Norfolk 54, Lincoln Southwest 48

O’Neill 66, Boone Central/Newman Grove 50

Oakland-Craig 61, Stanton 59

Omaha Bryan 63, Bellevue West 60

Omaha Burke 73, Millard North 57

Omaha Central 75, Omaha Northwest 37

Omaha Gross Catholic 56, Ralston 50

Omaha North 56, Omaha Westside 43

Omaha Skutt Catholic 59, Omaha Roncalli 55

Ord 59, Gibbon 27

Papillion-LaVista 59, Bellevue East 42

Paxton 68, Maywood-Hayes Center 28

Randolph 32, Creighton 21

Ravenna 49, Wood River 41

Scottsbluff 65, Alliance 42

South Platte 60, Hyannis 52

Southern Valley 50, Bertrand 48

St. Paul 58, Sandy Creek 53

Sterling 53, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 48

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 67, Axtell 20

Thayer Central 40, Superior 34

Twin River 58, David City 36

Wahoo 81, Syracuse 72, OT

Wauneta-Palisade 66, Hitchcock County 36

West Holt 57, Clearwater/Orchard 31

Winnebago 86, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 70

Wisner-Pilger 51, West Point-Beemer 40

York 62, Hastings 45

Bob Clough Tournament
Pender 43, Emerson-Hubbard 36

CNOS Classic
Sioux City, North, Iowa 58, Pierce 54

Hartington Classic Tournament
Consolation
Winside 47, Bloomfield 28

Lutheran Invitational Tournament
Lincoln Lutheran 53, Heartland Lutheran 19

Lutheran High Northeast 47, Omaha Concordia 30

Wausa Tournament
Osmond 75, Ewing 23

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Adams Central 53, Lexington 40

Alliance 50, Scottsbluff 38

Amherst 45, Overton 40

Ansley-Litchfield 49, Palmer 24

Aurora 61, Fairbury 27

Axtell 45, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 26

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 61, Tekamah-Herman 35

Battle Creek 45, Norfolk Catholic 43

Bellevue West 50, Omaha Bryan 31

Blue Hill 56, Silver Lake 15

Boone Central/Newman Grove 42, O’Neill 41, OT

Brady 61, Stapleton 5

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 57, Giltner 29

Cambridge 53, Southwest 17

Chadron 37, Gothenburg 30

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 56, Nebraska City Lourdes 35

CWC 60, Spalding Academy 40

Deshler 49, Shelton 18

East Butler 52, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 20

Elkhorn 48, Plattsmouth 25

Elkhorn South 55, Bennington 17

Elm Creek 71, Loomis 53

Elmwood-Murdock 67, Johnson County Central 32

Elwood 57, Maxwell 50, OT

Falls City Sacred Heart 38, Diller-Odell 33

Friend 56, Lawrence-Nelson 37

Fullerton 28, Cross County 18

Gordon/Rushville 61, Valentine 25

Grand Island 52, Lincoln High 35

Grand Island Northwest 52, Columbus Lakeview 42

Gretna 49, Platteview 32

Hemingford 66, Minatare 10

Hitchcock County 45, Wauneta-Palisade 43

Holdrege 39, Broken Bow 27

Howells/Dodge 61, Humphrey St. Francis 34

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 45, Sterling 35

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 52, Riverside 37

Hyannis 50, South Platte 15

Kearney 66, North Platte 19

Kearney Catholic 66, Grand Island Central Catholic 35

Kenesaw 46, Wilcox-Hildreth 30

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 50, Winnebago 33

Lewiston 56, Cedar Bluffs 45

Lincoln Northeast 69, Lincoln North Star 45

Lincoln Southwest 43, Norfolk 35

Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 46, Crawford 20

Malcolm 53, Milford 22

Maywood-Hayes Center 53, Paxton 27

Medicine Valley 44, Arapahoe 40

Meridian 49, McCool Junction 26

Millard North 44, Omaha Burke 41

Minden 64, Ainsworth 19

Morrill 48, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 22

Nebraska Christian 41, Central Valley 30

Norris 54, Waverly 51, OT

North Bend Central 74, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 22

North Central 60, Cody-Kilgore 21

North Platte St. Patrick’s 52, Perkins County 12

Ogallala 43, Cozad 30

Omaha Gross Catholic 33, Ralston 20

Omaha North 67, Omaha Westside 55

Omaha Northwest 64, Omaha Central 31

Ord 61, Gibbon 19

Papillion-LaVista 52, Bellevue East 36

Pawnee City 38, Freeman 35

Pierce 57, Wayne 51

Plainview 40, Neligh-Oakdale 31

Pleasanton 50, Eustis-Farnam 24

Ponca 60, Allen 11

Potter-Dix 56, Bayard 30

Randolph 48, Creighton 34

Ravenna 62, Wood River 51

Raymond Central 49, Arlington 23

Red Cloud 57, Harvard 20

Sandhills/Thedford 52, Mullen 33

Santee 47, St. Edward 41

Shelby/Rising City 38, Exeter/Milligan 28

Southern Valley 45, Bertrand 44, OT

St. Mary’s 55, Elgin Public/Pope John 48

St. Paul 37, Sandy Creek 27

Stanton 46, Oakland-Craig 32

Superior 46, Thayer Central 15

Sutton 34, Centennial 32

Twin River 56, David City 28

Wahoo 73, Syracuse 31

Weeping Water 38, Conestoga 33

West Holt 42, Clearwater/Orchard 38

West Point-Beemer 40, Wisner-Pilger 28

York 55, Hastings 45

CNOS Classic
Crofton 61, Sioux City, West, Iowa 44

Hartington Classic Tournament
Consolation
Bloomfield 42, Winside 21

Championship
Wynot 49, Hartington-Newcastle 41

Lutheran Invitational Tournament
Omaha Concordia 50, Lutheran High Northeast 43

Wausa Tournament
Ewing 57, Osmond 40