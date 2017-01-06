BOYS BASKETBALL
Adams Central 57, Lexington 50
Amherst 74, Overton 69
Ansley-Litchfield 56, Palmer 46
Aurora 75, Fairbury 51
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 65, Tekamah-Herman 30
Bayard 60, Potter-Dix 29
Beatrice 78, Seward 67
Bishop Neumann 82, Boys Town 43
Blair 66, Nebraska City 46
Blue Hill 63, Silver Lake 40
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 71, Giltner 52
Cambridge 55, Southwest 44
Centennial 44, Sutton 41
Cody-Kilgore 47, North Central 45
Columbus 57, Fremont 53
Cozad 52, Ogallala 50
Cross County 75, Fullerton 35
CWC 52, Spalding Academy 47
Deshler 67, Shelton 30
Elkhorn 71, Plattsmouth 29
Elkhorn South 58, Bennington 39
Elmwood-Murdock 79, Johnson County Central 42
Elwood 63, Maxwell 55
Exeter/Milligan 68, Shelby/Rising City 59
Freeman 55, Pawnee City 31
Gothenburg 62, Chadron 42
Grand Island 61, Lincoln High 52
Grand Island Northwest 46, Columbus Lakeview 40
Gretna 78, Platteview 51
Harvard 56, Red Cloud 15
Hemingford 66, Minatare 13
Howells/Dodge 49, Humphrey St. Francis 46
Kearney 68, North Platte 35
Kearney Catholic 50, Grand Island Central Catholic 36
Kenesaw 53, Wilcox-Hildreth 28
Lawrence-Nelson 61, Friend 55
Lewiston 35, Cedar Bluffs 30
Lincoln East 63, Lincoln Southeast 61, OT
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 55, North Bend Central 45
Louisville 75, Palmyra 39
McCook 42, Hershey 41
McCool Junction 56, Meridian 26
Mead 54, Yutan 43
Medicine Valley 51, Arapahoe 50
Milford 72, Malcolm 39
Minden 48, Ainsworth 38
Mullen 67, Sandhills/Thedford 40
Nebraska Christian 46, Central Valley 36
Nebraska City Lourdes 44, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 27
Neligh-Oakdale 80, Plainview 34
Norfolk 54, Lincoln Southwest 48
O’Neill 66, Boone Central/Newman Grove 50
Oakland-Craig 61, Stanton 59
Omaha Bryan 63, Bellevue West 60
Omaha Burke 73, Millard North 57
Omaha Central 75, Omaha Northwest 37
Omaha Gross Catholic 56, Ralston 50
Omaha North 56, Omaha Westside 43
Omaha Skutt Catholic 59, Omaha Roncalli 55
Ord 59, Gibbon 27
Papillion-LaVista 59, Bellevue East 42
Paxton 68, Maywood-Hayes Center 28
Randolph 32, Creighton 21
Ravenna 49, Wood River 41
Scottsbluff 65, Alliance 42
South Platte 60, Hyannis 52
Southern Valley 50, Bertrand 48
St. Paul 58, Sandy Creek 53
Sterling 53, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 48
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 67, Axtell 20
Thayer Central 40, Superior 34
Twin River 58, David City 36
Wahoo 81, Syracuse 72, OT
Wauneta-Palisade 66, Hitchcock County 36
West Holt 57, Clearwater/Orchard 31
Winnebago 86, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 70
Wisner-Pilger 51, West Point-Beemer 40
York 62, Hastings 45
Bob Clough Tournament
Pender 43, Emerson-Hubbard 36
CNOS Classic
Sioux City, North, Iowa 58, Pierce 54
Hartington Classic Tournament
Consolation
Winside 47, Bloomfield 28
Lutheran Invitational Tournament
Lincoln Lutheran 53, Heartland Lutheran 19
Lutheran High Northeast 47, Omaha Concordia 30
Wausa Tournament
Osmond 75, Ewing 23
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Adams Central 53, Lexington 40
Alliance 50, Scottsbluff 38
Amherst 45, Overton 40
Ansley-Litchfield 49, Palmer 24
Aurora 61, Fairbury 27
Axtell 45, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 26
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 61, Tekamah-Herman 35
Battle Creek 45, Norfolk Catholic 43
Bellevue West 50, Omaha Bryan 31
Blue Hill 56, Silver Lake 15
Boone Central/Newman Grove 42, O’Neill 41, OT
Brady 61, Stapleton 5
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 57, Giltner 29
Cambridge 53, Southwest 17
Chadron 37, Gothenburg 30
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 56, Nebraska City Lourdes 35
CWC 60, Spalding Academy 40
Deshler 49, Shelton 18
East Butler 52, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 20
Elkhorn 48, Plattsmouth 25
Elkhorn South 55, Bennington 17
Elm Creek 71, Loomis 53
Elmwood-Murdock 67, Johnson County Central 32
Elwood 57, Maxwell 50, OT
Falls City Sacred Heart 38, Diller-Odell 33
Friend 56, Lawrence-Nelson 37
Fullerton 28, Cross County 18
Gordon/Rushville 61, Valentine 25
Grand Island 52, Lincoln High 35
Grand Island Northwest 52, Columbus Lakeview 42
Gretna 49, Platteview 32
Hemingford 66, Minatare 10
Hitchcock County 45, Wauneta-Palisade 43
Holdrege 39, Broken Bow 27
Howells/Dodge 61, Humphrey St. Francis 34
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 45, Sterling 35
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 52, Riverside 37
Hyannis 50, South Platte 15
Kearney 66, North Platte 19
Kearney Catholic 66, Grand Island Central Catholic 35
Kenesaw 46, Wilcox-Hildreth 30
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 50, Winnebago 33
Lewiston 56, Cedar Bluffs 45
Lincoln Northeast 69, Lincoln North Star 45
Lincoln Southwest 43, Norfolk 35
Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 46, Crawford 20
Malcolm 53, Milford 22
Maywood-Hayes Center 53, Paxton 27
Medicine Valley 44, Arapahoe 40
Meridian 49, McCool Junction 26
Millard North 44, Omaha Burke 41
Minden 64, Ainsworth 19
Morrill 48, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 22
Nebraska Christian 41, Central Valley 30
Norris 54, Waverly 51, OT
North Bend Central 74, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 22
North Central 60, Cody-Kilgore 21
North Platte St. Patrick’s 52, Perkins County 12
Ogallala 43, Cozad 30
Omaha Gross Catholic 33, Ralston 20
Omaha North 67, Omaha Westside 55
Omaha Northwest 64, Omaha Central 31
Ord 61, Gibbon 19
Papillion-LaVista 52, Bellevue East 36
Pawnee City 38, Freeman 35
Pierce 57, Wayne 51
Plainview 40, Neligh-Oakdale 31
Pleasanton 50, Eustis-Farnam 24
Ponca 60, Allen 11
Potter-Dix 56, Bayard 30
Randolph 48, Creighton 34
Ravenna 62, Wood River 51
Raymond Central 49, Arlington 23
Red Cloud 57, Harvard 20
Sandhills/Thedford 52, Mullen 33
Santee 47, St. Edward 41
Shelby/Rising City 38, Exeter/Milligan 28
Southern Valley 45, Bertrand 44, OT
St. Mary’s 55, Elgin Public/Pope John 48
St. Paul 37, Sandy Creek 27
Stanton 46, Oakland-Craig 32
Superior 46, Thayer Central 15
Sutton 34, Centennial 32
Twin River 56, David City 28
Wahoo 73, Syracuse 31
Weeping Water 38, Conestoga 33
West Holt 42, Clearwater/Orchard 38
West Point-Beemer 40, Wisner-Pilger 28
York 55, Hastings 45
CNOS Classic
Crofton 61, Sioux City, West, Iowa 44
Hartington Classic Tournament
Consolation
Bloomfield 42, Winside 21
Championship
Wynot 49, Hartington-Newcastle 41
Lutheran Invitational Tournament
Omaha Concordia 50, Lutheran High Northeast 43
Wausa Tournament
Ewing 57, Osmond 40