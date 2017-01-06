LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has refused to overturn the conviction of a man found guilty of fatally beating his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter in 2008.

Dustin Chauncey was convicted in February 2015 of child abuse resulting in the death of Juliette Geurts.

Chauncey and Juliette’s mother, Charyse Geurts, were living together when the girl was found dead in her crib. Autopsy results revealed she died from internal organ damage caused by blunt force trauma.

Chauncey said in his appeal that there wasn’t enough probable cause for a grand jury to indict him and that a prosecutor’s trial statements regarding DNA testing should have merited the mistrial Chauncey’s lawyer requested then.

The court rejected both points in the ruling it released Friday.