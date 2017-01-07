GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A trial is scheduled to begin April 19 for a former Shelton school superintendent accused of attacking his wife.

A Hall County district judge set the date Thursday for 46-year-old Brian Redinger. He’s pleaded not guilty to charges of terroristic threats, strangulation, domestic assault and criminal attempt at assault.

Sheriff’s investigators say that on April 10, Redinger attacked his wife, hitting her head on a car dashboard and later driving at her before she escaped to safety at a Hall County truck stop.

He resigned his position as superintendent of Shelton Public Schools some weeks after his arrest.