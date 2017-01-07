LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Teams and hardy individuals are invited to compete in the second Cowboy Ultra run next May.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the runners will be covering the entire 191 miles of the Cowboy Trail from Valentine to Norfolk. The May 20-21 race will be limited to 75 entrants.

The commission says the Cowboy Trail is the longest former stretch of railroad to be converted into a trail in the United States. The trail allows for biking, horseback riding and hiking, and it passes through many small towns.

Call 402-432-3622 or go online to http://bit.ly/2ht7CLe to register or obtain more information about the run.