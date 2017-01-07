BRIDGEPORT, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man accused of killing another man and hiding his body in a barrel has been found guilty of first-degree murder.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s office says in a statement that a jury on Friday convicted 25-year-old Zachary Mueller, of Bridgeport.

Mueller was accused of shooting 33-year-old Pedro Adrian Dominguez, of Greeley, Colorado, in the back of the head while riding in a car in Bridgeport on Nov. 22, 2015.

The body of Dominquez was discovered in a barrel on a Morrill County farm in December 2015.

Mueller was arrested on Dec. 6, 2015, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, after he stole a vehicle and engaged police in a pursuit.

The trial began on Tuesday.