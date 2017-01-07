LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Lottery recently distributed nearly $10 million to education and environmental causes in the state.

The $9,898,760 distributed at the end of last year came from sales of lottery tickets during the last three months of 2016.

Most of the money from lottery games in Nebraska is split between an education fund and an environmental trust fund. Each of those received $4.4 million.

The Nebraska State Fair received about $990,000, and programs to help compulsive gamblers received nearly $100,000.