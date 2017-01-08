North Platte – The North Platte Community College Knights basketball team defeated the Eastern Wyoming College 99-58 on Saturday afternoon at the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

The game was a National Junior College Athletic Association Region IX South Sub-Region contest.

The Lancers Petar Skoknic drained a three pointer at the 19 minute mark to start the scoring and give the Lancers a lead of 3-0. It was the only lead that the Lancers would have for the rest of the game as Samuel Kearns sank four three-pointers to help the Knights jump out to a 27-7 lead for their biggest lead in the first half. Diontae Champion added nine points during the run.

The Lancers pulled within six points at 39-33 on a field goal by Will Osborn. That was the closest the Lancers would get the rest of the game. The Knights outscored the Lancers the remainder of the half 9-1 to take a 48-34 halftime lead.

In the second half the Knights opened it up scoring 51 points, while allowing 24 points for the Lancers.

The Knights improve to 10-2 on the season and 2-2 in South Sub-Region play. Champion led the Knights in scoring with 27 points. Three other Knights scored in double figures. Kearns was next on the scoring list with 19 points. Godfrey Rolle was next with 15 points and David Niklasson added 10 points.

Champion had six rebounds to lead the Knights. Kearns and Rolle each had four assists.

The Lancers fall to 2-14 on the season and 0-5 in South Sub-Region play. Two Lancers scored in double figures led by Skoknic, who had 16 points. Osborn added 10 points. Walker Korrell had five rebounds to lead the Lancers.

The Knights will try to extend their three-game winning streak and improve in the South Sub-Region when they host Laramie County Community College on Wednesday, January 11.

The game will be broadcast on the radio at ESPN 1410 and on the Internet at www.northplattepost.com. It will also be livestreamed at www.npccknights.com.

Tip-off is set for 7 pm.