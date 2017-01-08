North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights basketball team was defeated by the Eastern Wyoming College Lady Lancers 69-54 on Saturday afternoon at the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

In the first quarter the game went back and forth, having six lead changes and four ties with the Lady Knights holding a 18-16 lead.

In the second quarter, the Lady Knights outscored the Lady Lancers 18-15 to take a 36-31 halftime lead.

The Lady Lancers started out the third quarter by going on a 9-2 run to take a 40-38 lead. The Lady Lancers led at the end of the third quarter 49-45.

The fourth quarter belonged to the Lady Lancers. They jumped out to a 16-4 run to take their biggest lead of the game at 65-49.

The Lady Knights, now 5-8 on the season were led in scoring by Thomesha Wilson, who scored 18 points. Allison Tichy added 13 points and Jessica Lovitt contributed 10 points. Wilson led the Lady Knights in rebounding with nine rebounds.

The Lady Lancers, who are 9-8 on the season, had four players in double figures. Emily Evans, Sarah Bersang, and Sophie Claycomb each had 16 points and Anna Perez Gomez added 12 points. Katrina Terrell had 12 rebounds to lead the Lady Lancers.

The Lady Knights will host the Laramie County Community College Golden Eagles on Wednesday, January 11. This is the first year for the Golden Eagles women’s basketball team

The game will be broadcast on the radio at ESPN 1410 and on the Internet at www.northplattepost.com. It will also be livestreamed at www.npccknights.com.

Tip-off is scheduled for 5 pm.