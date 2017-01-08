North Platte Post

Nebraska Prep Basketball Scoreboard: 1/7/17

by Leave a Comment

basketballBOYS BASKETBALL

Adams Central 63, St. Paul 44

Alma 70, Axtell 26

Arapahoe 63, Loomis 47

Arlington 54, Archbishop Bergan 35

Aurora 71, Elkhorn 59

Beatrice 49, Omaha Roncalli 45

Bellevue East 67, Lincoln Southwest 48

Bishop Neumann 63, Bennington 53

Brady 59, Arthur County 38

Broken Bow 67, Gibbon 56

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50, Nebraska Lutheran 47

Centennial 63, Raymond Central 49

Central Valley 62, Anselmo-Merna 52

Chadron 58, Mitchell 45

Chase County 65, Kimball 33

Conestoga 48, Pawnee City 37

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 84, Blair 59

Cozad 50, North Platte St. Patrick’s 46

Creek Valley 62, Minatare 9

Cross County 67, Heartland 57

CWC 53, Ord 49

Deshler 52, Thayer Central 31

Elkhorn Mount Michael 48, Schuyler 33

Elkhorn South 63, Papillion-LaVista South 51

Falls City 66, Nebraska City Lourdes 50

Fillmore Central 59, Superior 33

Fort Calhoun 41, Ashland-Greenwood 36

Freeman 58, Friend 32

Gordon/Rushville 56, Bayard 27

Gothenburg 69, Centura 29

Grand Island Central Catholic 56, Doniphan-Trumbull 42

Guardian Angels 61, Clarkson/Leigh 27

Hastings 52, Lexington 43

Hastings St. Cecilia 52, Lincoln Christian 43

Hershey 44, Bridgeport 35

Holdrege 55, Southern Valley 39

Humphrey St. Francis 60, Burwell 49

Johnson-Brock 75, Weeping Water 22

Kearney 66, Lincoln Northeast 65

Kenesaw 53, Harvard 25

Lewiston 47, Omaha Christian Academy 42

Leyton 71, Hay Springs 42

Lincoln East 61, Fremont 47

Lincoln High 72, North Platte 44

Lincoln Southeast 68, Omaha Westside 60

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 55, Stanton 45

Maywood-Hayes Center 64, McPherson County 55

Milford 66, David City 36

Millard North 74, Omaha North 72

Minden 80, Valentine 46

Mullen 64, Wallace 48

Neligh-Oakdale 72, Stuart 47

O’Neill 82, Elgin Public/Pope John 44

Omaha Benson 63, Omaha Northwest 49

Omaha Burke 59, Omaha South 51

Omaha Central 69, Millard South 60

Omaha Creighton Prep 59, Grand Island 56, OT

Overton 70, Maxwell 54

Palmer 53, Hampton 44

Parkview Christian 72, Cornerstone Christian 19

Perkins County 51, Sutherland 43

Pierce 57, Norfolk Catholic 52

Platteview 90, Plattsmouth 36

Red Cloud 26, Elba 22

Shelby/Rising City 52, Meridian 18

Sioux County 44, Edgemont, S.D. 22

South Loup 59, Bertrand 53

St. Thomas More, S.D. 38, Alliance 33

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 52, Twin Loup 34

Syracuse 62, Louisville 59

Twin River 68, Madison 34

Wahoo 44, Crete 42

Walthill 77, McCool Junction 51

Wauneta-Palisade 57, Southwest 45

Wayne 68, Boone Central/Newman Grove 65

West Holt 62, Elkhorn Valley 37

West Point-Beemer 69, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 37

Wilber-Clatonia 40, Southern 38

Wilcox-Hildreth 47, Elm Creek 44

Winnebago 90, Oakland-Craig 69

York 41, Grand Island Northwest 34

Bob Clough Tournament
Consolation
Homer 46, Emerson-Hubbard 34

CNOS Classic
Hinton, Iowa 60, Ponca 47

Lutheran Invitational Tournament
Consolation
Omaha Concordia 65, Heartland Lutheran 39

Championship
Lincoln Lutheran 56, Lutheran High Northeast 47

Wausa Tournament
Consolation
Wausa 48, Ewing 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alma 45, Axtell 36

Auburn 67, Nebraska City 19

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 62, West Point-Beemer 51

Beatrice 54, Omaha Roncalli 45

Bishop Neumann 76, Bennington 40

Brady 54, Arthur County 25

Broken Bow 40, Gibbon 36

Central Valley 46, Anselmo-Merna 37

Centura 43, Gothenburg 35

Chase County 71, Kimball 22

Conestoga 37, Pawnee City 22

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 53, Blair 31

Crete 51, Wahoo 48

Cross County 42, Heartland 36

Deshler 57, Thayer Central 48

Elgin Public/Pope John 42, O’Neill 39

Elkhorn 52, Aurora 29

Elkhorn South 52, Papillion-LaVista South 43

Elm Creek 70, Wilcox-Hildreth 29

Fillmore Central 43, Superior 28

Fort Calhoun 65, Ashland-Greenwood 8

Friend 40, Freeman 30

Gordon/Rushville 68, Bayard 30

Grand Island Central Catholic 50, Doniphan-Trumbull 37

Guardian Angels 50, Clarkson/Leigh 30

Hampton 71, Palmer 21

Harvard 47, Kenesaw 43

Hastings 37, Lexington 27

Hershey 41, Bridgeport 38

Holdrege 60, Southern Valley 47

Howells/Dodge 69, Plainview 21

Johnson-Brock 52, Weeping Water 51

Kearney 59, Lincoln Northeast 49

Lewiston 54, Omaha Christian Academy 26

Leyton 45, Hay Springs 43

Lincoln Christian 75, Hastings St. Cecilia 40

Lincoln East 59, Fremont 38

Lincoln High 77, North Platte 35

Lincoln Southwest 41, Bellevue East 29

Loomis 72, Arapahoe 39

Louisville 73, Syracuse 27

Maywood-Hayes Center 56, McPherson County 35

McCool Junction 40, Walthill 33

Meridian 44, Shelby/Rising City 37

Milford 50, David City 36

Millard North 66, Omaha North 29

Millard South 76, Omaha Central 26

Minden 49, Valentine 24

Mitchell 45, Chadron 20

Nebraska City Lourdes 55, Falls City 29

North Platte St. Patrick’s 52, Cozad 44

Oakland-Craig 78, Winnebago 39

Omaha Benson 59, Omaha Northwest 54

Omaha Burke 55, Omaha South 39

Omaha Marian 36, Grand Island 35

Omaha Skutt Catholic 41, Omaha Duchesne Academy 39

Omaha Westside 53, Lincoln Southeast 52, OT

Ord 51, CWC 38

Overton 44, Maxwell 17

Parkview Christian 34, Cornerstone Christian 25

Platteview 67, Plattsmouth 38

Potter-Dix 50, South Platte 9

Ravenna 67, Ansley-Litchfield 39

Raymond Central 51, Centennial 32

Sidney 54, McCook 23

Sioux County 60, Edgemont, S.D. 39

South Loup 57, Bertrand 43

South Sioux City 50, Norfolk 35

Stanton 49, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 26

Stuart 40, Neligh-Oakdale 34

Sutherland 53, Perkins County 24

Twin Loup 59, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 20

Twin River 50, Madison 12

Wallace 43, Mullen 39

Wauneta-Palisade 44, Southwest 25

Wayne 56, Boone Central/Newman Grove 47

West Holt 53, Elkhorn Valley 44

Whiting, Iowa 47, College View Academy 35

Wilber-Clatonia 55, Southern 36

York 43, Grand Island Northwest 34

Bob Clough Tournament
Consolation
Homer 53, Emerson-Hubbard 39

Championship
Wakefield 72, Pender 20

Lutheran Invitational Tournament
Consolation
Lutheran High Northeast 47, Heartland Lutheran 31

Championship
Lincoln Lutheran 70, Omaha Concordia 56

Wausa Tournament
Consolation
Niobrara/Verdigre 47, Osmond 39

Championship
Wausa 39, Ewing 24