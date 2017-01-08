BOYS BASKETBALL
Adams Central 63, St. Paul 44
Alma 70, Axtell 26
Arapahoe 63, Loomis 47
Arlington 54, Archbishop Bergan 35
Aurora 71, Elkhorn 59
Beatrice 49, Omaha Roncalli 45
Bellevue East 67, Lincoln Southwest 48
Bishop Neumann 63, Bennington 53
Brady 59, Arthur County 38
Broken Bow 67, Gibbon 56
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50, Nebraska Lutheran 47
Centennial 63, Raymond Central 49
Central Valley 62, Anselmo-Merna 52
Chadron 58, Mitchell 45
Chase County 65, Kimball 33
Conestoga 48, Pawnee City 37
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 84, Blair 59
Cozad 50, North Platte St. Patrick’s 46
Creek Valley 62, Minatare 9
Cross County 67, Heartland 57
CWC 53, Ord 49
Deshler 52, Thayer Central 31
Elkhorn Mount Michael 48, Schuyler 33
Elkhorn South 63, Papillion-LaVista South 51
Falls City 66, Nebraska City Lourdes 50
Fillmore Central 59, Superior 33
Fort Calhoun 41, Ashland-Greenwood 36
Freeman 58, Friend 32
Gordon/Rushville 56, Bayard 27
Gothenburg 69, Centura 29
Grand Island Central Catholic 56, Doniphan-Trumbull 42
Guardian Angels 61, Clarkson/Leigh 27
Hastings 52, Lexington 43
Hastings St. Cecilia 52, Lincoln Christian 43
Hershey 44, Bridgeport 35
Holdrege 55, Southern Valley 39
Humphrey St. Francis 60, Burwell 49
Johnson-Brock 75, Weeping Water 22
Kearney 66, Lincoln Northeast 65
Kenesaw 53, Harvard 25
Lewiston 47, Omaha Christian Academy 42
Leyton 71, Hay Springs 42
Lincoln East 61, Fremont 47
Lincoln High 72, North Platte 44
Lincoln Southeast 68, Omaha Westside 60
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 55, Stanton 45
Maywood-Hayes Center 64, McPherson County 55
Milford 66, David City 36
Millard North 74, Omaha North 72
Minden 80, Valentine 46
Mullen 64, Wallace 48
Neligh-Oakdale 72, Stuart 47
O’Neill 82, Elgin Public/Pope John 44
Omaha Benson 63, Omaha Northwest 49
Omaha Burke 59, Omaha South 51
Omaha Central 69, Millard South 60
Omaha Creighton Prep 59, Grand Island 56, OT
Overton 70, Maxwell 54
Palmer 53, Hampton 44
Parkview Christian 72, Cornerstone Christian 19
Perkins County 51, Sutherland 43
Pierce 57, Norfolk Catholic 52
Platteview 90, Plattsmouth 36
Red Cloud 26, Elba 22
Shelby/Rising City 52, Meridian 18
Sioux County 44, Edgemont, S.D. 22
South Loup 59, Bertrand 53
St. Thomas More, S.D. 38, Alliance 33
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 52, Twin Loup 34
Syracuse 62, Louisville 59
Twin River 68, Madison 34
Wahoo 44, Crete 42
Walthill 77, McCool Junction 51
Wauneta-Palisade 57, Southwest 45
Wayne 68, Boone Central/Newman Grove 65
West Holt 62, Elkhorn Valley 37
West Point-Beemer 69, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 37
Wilber-Clatonia 40, Southern 38
Wilcox-Hildreth 47, Elm Creek 44
Winnebago 90, Oakland-Craig 69
York 41, Grand Island Northwest 34
Bob Clough Tournament
Consolation
Homer 46, Emerson-Hubbard 34
CNOS Classic
Hinton, Iowa 60, Ponca 47
Lutheran Invitational Tournament
Consolation
Omaha Concordia 65, Heartland Lutheran 39
Championship
Lincoln Lutheran 56, Lutheran High Northeast 47
Wausa Tournament
Consolation
Wausa 48, Ewing 44
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alma 45, Axtell 36
Auburn 67, Nebraska City 19
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 62, West Point-Beemer 51
Beatrice 54, Omaha Roncalli 45
Bishop Neumann 76, Bennington 40
Brady 54, Arthur County 25
Broken Bow 40, Gibbon 36
Central Valley 46, Anselmo-Merna 37
Centura 43, Gothenburg 35
Chase County 71, Kimball 22
Conestoga 37, Pawnee City 22
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 53, Blair 31
Crete 51, Wahoo 48
Cross County 42, Heartland 36
Deshler 57, Thayer Central 48
Elgin Public/Pope John 42, O’Neill 39
Elkhorn 52, Aurora 29
Elkhorn South 52, Papillion-LaVista South 43
Elm Creek 70, Wilcox-Hildreth 29
Fillmore Central 43, Superior 28
Fort Calhoun 65, Ashland-Greenwood 8
Friend 40, Freeman 30
Gordon/Rushville 68, Bayard 30
Grand Island Central Catholic 50, Doniphan-Trumbull 37
Guardian Angels 50, Clarkson/Leigh 30
Hampton 71, Palmer 21
Harvard 47, Kenesaw 43
Hastings 37, Lexington 27
Hershey 41, Bridgeport 38
Holdrege 60, Southern Valley 47
Howells/Dodge 69, Plainview 21
Johnson-Brock 52, Weeping Water 51
Kearney 59, Lincoln Northeast 49
Lewiston 54, Omaha Christian Academy 26
Leyton 45, Hay Springs 43
Lincoln Christian 75, Hastings St. Cecilia 40
Lincoln East 59, Fremont 38
Lincoln High 77, North Platte 35
Lincoln Southwest 41, Bellevue East 29
Loomis 72, Arapahoe 39
Louisville 73, Syracuse 27
Maywood-Hayes Center 56, McPherson County 35
McCool Junction 40, Walthill 33
Meridian 44, Shelby/Rising City 37
Milford 50, David City 36
Millard North 66, Omaha North 29
Millard South 76, Omaha Central 26
Minden 49, Valentine 24
Mitchell 45, Chadron 20
Nebraska City Lourdes 55, Falls City 29
North Platte St. Patrick’s 52, Cozad 44
Oakland-Craig 78, Winnebago 39
Omaha Benson 59, Omaha Northwest 54
Omaha Burke 55, Omaha South 39
Omaha Marian 36, Grand Island 35
Omaha Skutt Catholic 41, Omaha Duchesne Academy 39
Omaha Westside 53, Lincoln Southeast 52, OT
Ord 51, CWC 38
Overton 44, Maxwell 17
Parkview Christian 34, Cornerstone Christian 25
Platteview 67, Plattsmouth 38
Potter-Dix 50, South Platte 9
Ravenna 67, Ansley-Litchfield 39
Raymond Central 51, Centennial 32
Sidney 54, McCook 23
Sioux County 60, Edgemont, S.D. 39
South Loup 57, Bertrand 43
South Sioux City 50, Norfolk 35
Stanton 49, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 26
Stuart 40, Neligh-Oakdale 34
Sutherland 53, Perkins County 24
Twin Loup 59, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 20
Twin River 50, Madison 12
Wallace 43, Mullen 39
Wauneta-Palisade 44, Southwest 25
Wayne 56, Boone Central/Newman Grove 47
West Holt 53, Elkhorn Valley 44
Whiting, Iowa 47, College View Academy 35
Wilber-Clatonia 55, Southern 36
York 43, Grand Island Northwest 34
Bob Clough Tournament
Consolation
Homer 53, Emerson-Hubbard 39
Championship
Wakefield 72, Pender 20
Lutheran Invitational Tournament
Consolation
Lutheran High Northeast 47, Heartland Lutheran 31
Championship
Lincoln Lutheran 70, Omaha Concordia 56
Wausa Tournament
Consolation
Niobrara/Verdigre 47, Osmond 39
Championship
Wausa 39, Ewing 24